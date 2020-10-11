Remembering #92

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday the family of a boy gone too soon has been honored during a youth football tournament at Harrisburg High School. Last November, 15-year-old Barry Grieve died in a crash on Interstate 229. The then-freshman at Lincoln High School used to play for a youth club football team.

Barry Grieve had a passion for football.

“He played 6th, 7th and 8th grade and last summer between his, right before he started his freshman year, he would go out and help them coach the little kids. He was all in on it,” Barry’s dad Justin Grieve said.

For three years, Barry Grieve played for the South Dakota Miners Youth Club Football Team and today the team wanted to honor his memory by dedicating a tournament to him.

“This is just fabulous, I can’t thank the Miner’s organization enough. I mean, it meant the world to our son Barry. He was so proud, played for them all the time. After his passing, we’ve been touched with all the coaches and stuff still reaching out to us,” Justin Grieve said.

Jeff Adler, the president of the team’s board, says Barry Grieve was an inspiration to them.

“Even the sixth graders this year, he would come to practice and practice with those kids. They looked up to him, they knew him and he was like a parent to those kids and a role model. He just had a special aura to him that is indescribable, really,” Adler said.

The Grieves are a priority for the Miners. Barry’s number 92 will always be in their hearts.

“His parents are still in a grieving process, their only child, and to support them through this is very important to us,” Adler said.

Justin and Sandra Grieve say they are grateful for the support from the team and the community.

“Just seeing these young players travel this far to play in this tournament, it is just proof that life goes on. They’re the next generation of the world and Justin and I, it’s what keeps us going. We talk about it so often that these young kids, when they come over to our house or text or call us or need a ride or come over for a meal, it’s totally what keeps us going,” Barry’s mom Sandra Grieve said.

The Barry Grieve Memorial Tournament continues through tomorrow with games played at Harrisburg Middle school.