‘Remember the Children’ on Native American Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Many schools and businesses were closed today in honor of Native Americans’ Day in South Dakota. In Rapid City, people walked in remembrance of the children who died at the Indian Boarding School.

Adolph Russell died at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School in 1909. His sister’s granddaughter is walking to represent him today.

“I’ll carry the sign of Adolph Russell, my grandmother was Julia Russell and Adolph sadly perished at the young age of 10. So we will remember him and 49 of the other children that we know perished,” Kibbe Brown, relative, said.

City officials, indigenous leaders and people of all ages walked to honor the lives lost at the Boarding School.

“It feels like they have been lost for decades now so we started the Memorial Walk four years ago, this is the fourth year and in National and International News more children are being found at the residential schools so it’s very important to honor and remember them,” Lafawn Janis, event coordinator, said.

The land behind me is where the Rapid City Indian Boarding School was located and was run from 1898 to 1933.

“Many of us were not aware of the history that had happened on these 1,200 acres or on the Sioux San Campus and so it fits perfectly with Indigenous Day and we’re really blessed to be alive and honored to remember these children,” Janis said.

“Now therefore, I Steve Allender, Mayor of Rapid City do hereby proclaim Monday, October 11th, 2021, as the Day of the Grandmothers in Rapid City, in honor of the grandmothers who have carried this piece of history and honored the memory of the children lost for generations,” Mayor Allender said.

Remembering every child with each step.

A memorial called “Remember the Children” is in the works to be placed where the Indian Boarding School once stood.

You can help the project by donating.