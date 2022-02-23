SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls brewery is offering you a chance to win money and help a local non-profit organization.

Remedy Brewing Company is hosting a weekly Queen Bee Club event. It’s their version of Chase The Ace, and half the money collected will go directly to The Banquet in Sioux Falls.

“You know we were visiting with the folks from Remedy awhile back after they did a fundraiser for us last fall and we were just hearing about these Chase the Aces that were going around in our community and we thought why don’t we try to get in on that, so Remedy came to us and said we’ll host that event and here we are,” The Banquet executive director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

The event is every Tuesday night at Remedy. Ticket sales start at 5:30 p.m., with the drawing at 7 p.m. Next week’s jackpot starts at about $800.