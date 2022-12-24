SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Sioux Falls brewery is in the giving spirit.

A year ago, Remedy Brewing Company gave away beer tokens with its “Grumpy Old Brewer” promotion. This year, they’re upping the ante thanks to a Sioux Falls sporting goods store.

“We switched up our 6-pack holder so there’s less material, so we can’t hide those tokens anymore, so we were trying to figure out what do we do this year that we can still give back to people. We found a great partnership with Scheels in Sioux Falls, and they were willing to donate an ice tent, an Ice Lodge from Otter, so it’s a big 10×10 pop-up ice house that you can take out ice fishing with you,” Matt Hastad said.

You can register to win by scanning a QR code at Remedy or one of its partners between now and January 16th. The giveaway is on January 17th.