Remedy Brewing Company’s production facility up and running

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Remedy Brewing Company in Sioux Falls is taking a giant step forward this week. It’s production facility near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is now up and running.

Milling around Remedy’s new production facility, you’ll notice things are really brewing.

“As we speak we are pulling grain from the silo outside. Running it into the cracking room and getting our hopper filled. We’re going to be making some Queen Bee today,” Davenport said.

Head Brewer Jason Davenport is loving the new toys he has at his disposal. This facility, which was originally slated to open in July, will increase Remedy’s production from 1,000 barrels of beer a year to 4,000.

Matt Holsen: This is a long time coming. How do you feel?

Davenport: It’s overwhelming. It’s a lot going on. It’s beautiful. It’s stressful. It’s tiring but it’s been worth the wait.

As he checks the first test batch sitting in the fermenter, CEO Matt Hastad says production here also includes the ability to put Remedy’s product into cans. Fans will hopefully have the option to take some home in 3-4 weeks.

“Where they’re like, I would love to have a Remedy beer but I can’t necessarily go somewhere to get it on tap. Well now I can grab a six pack on my way home. Bring it to a party. Bring it to a barbeque, football games on Sundays,” Hastad said.

That growth has always been part of the plan.

“It’s kind of surreal being able to do it on a system this size. This was kind of always the dream when we started this off about five years ago that we’d be to this size and be brewing. So now it’s reality. It’s kind of crazy,” Hastad said.

A reality thanks to the success of its products.

On top of this space, Remedy also has a brewery and taproom at 8th and Railroad in downtown Sioux Falls.