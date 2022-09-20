SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local brewery has added a new location, expanding its footprint beyond downtown Sioux Falls.

Remedy Brewing Company has found a second home.

“Down here we are going to be 21+, but it’s more of an adult playground. We’ve got pool tables, dart boards, oversized beer pong,” Remedy Brewing Company co-owner Matt Hastad said.

Remedy at 611 recently opened its doors along West Avenue, south of Sioux Falls Stadium.

“There’s a lot going on in the area, especially when it comes to summer with softball leagues, with volleyball leagues, so we want to be a place people can go pre, post, game with the PREMIER Center if you’re going to a concert stop down here and have a couple drinks before you head over there,” Hastad said.

Remedy owns the 88,000-square foot building and occupies just over 20,000 square feet, including the brewhouse which opened in 2019.

“There’s really just a lot of new things we can do here, especially with the different vibe, the different crowd. We’re not downtown anymore,” Events Coordinator Donovan Minor said.

Events Coordinator Donovan Minor says the new space is a game-changer when it comes to hosting events.

“Our patio downtown plays a big part in booking private events and doing big parties during the summer. Unfortunately, the winter kind of closes that down, so having a place that’s bigger, that can accommodate people during the wintertime, and just year-round, is really exciting,” Minor said.

And with tens of thousands of square feet available, the possibilities are endless.

“One year, two years from now things will just be different than they were before and that’s just exciting for me,” Minor said.

“We’ve got a lot of plans, a lot of future growth, things that we want to do down here to make a really good beer mecca for people to come to,” Hastad said.

Remedy at 611 is currently open Thursdays through Sundays.