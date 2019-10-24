Remedy Brewing Company increasing production with new facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls brewery is celebrating a big expansion this week.

Remedy Brewing Company’s production facility near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is now up and running. Remedy can now go from brewing 1,000 barrels of beer a year to 4,000. The new facility also includes the ability to put products into cans. The first batch of it’s Queen Bee product is being made today and should hit stores in 3-4 weeks.

“Quality has always been one of our biggest priorities. We never sacrifice by getting cheaper ingredients, anything like that. We’ve always wanted to make sure we’re making the best product we possibly can and that won’t stop here. It’s just making sure we can get more of it out to more people,” Head Brewer Jason Davenport said.

Having a large production facility has been a dream for Remedy’s owners since it got started roughly five years ago. On top of this space, Remedy also has a brewery and taproom at 8th and Railroad in downtown Sioux Falls.