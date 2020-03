Remarkable Women winner announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout February, we’ve been highlighting the top four Remarkable Women nominees.

We’ve shown you how day-in and day-out they never cease to go above and beyond for their community.

Just to recap, our nominees our Julie Becker, Executive Director of the St. Francis House, Patricia Tille, the world-famous microbiologist and author, Rachel Hangman a recruiter for the army national guard and all-girls basketball coach and Shari Kastein, who has dedicated her life to helping victims of violence.

And the winner is Kastein.

After going through a personal trauma involving an abusive husband and daughter going through abuse, she founded the Family Crisis Center in Redfield.

In her 20 years, she’s helped thousands of people and over the last five, Kastein initiated a new statewide call center for victims of violence that is helping her reach even more people.

The new center receives more than 35,000 calls a year.