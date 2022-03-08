AVON, S.D. (KELO) – It’s Women’s History Month and Tuesday marks International Women’s Day. Throughout March, KELOLAND Media Group is shining a light on remarkable women in our communities.

This week, we take you to Avon to meet Sara Hento, who has a mission of helping South Dakota’s rural communities.

Sara Hento didn’t grow up in Avon, or even South Dakota, but now it’s her home.

Sara Hento with her USD diploma. Photo submitted by Sara Hento.

“Avon was never in our path, you know, we had this life dream of moving to Omaha and we had an idea of what we thought that would look like, but I don’t think we have any regrets,” Sara said.

In 2012, Sara was on track to become a lawyer and just starting classes at USD’s Law School. But tragedy struck her and her now husband’s family.

“My mom and my father passed away in 2012 when we were in college and coming back to the farm wasn’t part of the plan and Sara stuck with me throughout the entire thing,” Tanner Hento said.

That’s part of the reason Tanner Hento nominated his wife for the Remarkable Women honor. The other part was because of the impact Sara has made since moving to her husband’s hometown.

“I don’t know if she has ever failed at anything she has ever set her hands on,” Tanner said. “I always used to joke that, I always thought I was the catch until I met Sara and then I realized that I was just going to be second place for the rest of forever. And that was okay.”

For five years, Sara worked and coached at the Avon school. She volunteered for the food pantry and co-founded the community’s backpack program.

Sara Hento and her husband Tanner. Photo submitted by Sara Hento.

Now her skills have taken her beyond Avon. In 2019 she did the Leadership South Dakota program and this Spring she’ll finish Billie Sutton’s Rural Power Program.

In January, she started a new job as an associate attorney for KSB School Law.

“I’m able to serve a whole bunch of school districts in South Dakota, like Avon. Instead of just serving my local community, I can serve at a greater level,” Sara said.

Helping rural communities has become Sara’s passion.

“You know, you see all of this population moving either to Rapid City or Sioux Falls and I think it’s important the impact that we’ve tried to make on our community and in our area in South Dakota,” Sara said.

Photo submitted by Sara Hento.

She encourages all women to find their own passion and pursue it.

“You don’t have to have all kinds of accolades or accomplishments or degrees to make a difference,” Sara said. “You just have to be yourself and have a passion.”

We will be featuring a new remarkable woman of KELOLAND each Tuesday this month.