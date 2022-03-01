WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Women’s History Month.

We begin the series with a woman whose non-profit helps people and churches in northeastern South Dakota.

Jo Vitek is no stranger to serving others.

“That’s the reason God made me. That’s the only thing I can tell you,” Divine Providence of South Dakota President Jo Vitek said.

Her decades-long career in law enforcement included several years as the Watertown Police Chief.

But today, she’s the President of Divine Providence of South Dakota.

The non-profit has four ministries: some aimed at strengthening churches and others that help people.

One of those is Hope, Healing, and Hoof Prints, a program that provides equine experiences for kids who are victims of sexual abuse.

“They realize, ‘Hey, I’m not alone and I’m not the only somebody that this has happened to,'” Vitek said.

The program is hosted at Joy Ranch of South Dakota.

Founder & president Joy Nelson has known Vitek for years.

“If there’s something that needs to be addressed in the community in all the years I’ve known Jo, Jo is there. Her ministries address a whole lot of needs for people in this community,” Joy Ranch of South Dakota founder and president Joy Nelson said.

Another one of those ministries is Hope in God, a network of adult childhood sexual abuse and sexual assault survivors who support each other and raise awareness.

Vitek has known that pain.

“It’s just I’m allowing the lord to use me because I am so broken, as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, the lord is using me, working through me to help the others,” Vitek said.

And she says she’s using that power to make a difference.

“It’s not rocket science by any means, right? I’m not smart enough for rocket science, but I’m smart enough for this stuff because it’s just basic treating people the way they should be treated, giving them the respect that they should have, letting them know that they’re loved,” Vitek said.

To find out how Divine Providence of South Dakota is helping churches, click here.

