SIOUX FLALS, S.D. (KELO) — March is Women’s History month and all this month we’re sharing the stories of our KELOLAND Remarkable Women nominees.

This week’s nominee grew up on a farm near Montrose with a career in the military that took her all over the world.



“She just shows that you can grow up anywhere, like on a farm in Montrose, and become anything you want to do,” Renee Siegmann’s husband and nominator Rich Siegmann said.



Sioux Falls dermatologist Renee Siegmann is living proof that if you can dream it, you can achieve it.

“I always knew I wanted to be a doctor ever since I was very little,” Renee said.

But making it happen took a lot of work.



“I went to the University of Minnesota and after my first year of school my dad was like, you need to figure out a way to pay for this. So, I ended up joining the Minnesota ROTC,” Renee said.



It’s where she took her first leap of faith.



“I’m what they call a 5-jump chump,” Renee said. “It was really exhilarating jumping out, but it also went so quickly, and you had to figure out how to land right away.”



Jumping out of planes when she joined the ROTC and Minnesota National Guard and going through officer basic training before starting her military medical career.



“The uniformed services university isn’t just a scholarship, you actually get paid to go to school there,” Renee said.



That training took her and her military husband from the Midwest to all over the east coast and eventually overseas.



“We went to South Korea….and I was able to do a general medical tour in Germany,” Renee said. “While I was there I decided to do dermatology.”



Her residency brought her and her growing family to San Antonio, Texas where she continued to serve in the military.



“I was attached to 101st airborne out of Fort Campbell Kentucky; we went from 2007 to 2008,” Renee said.

Her 15 years in the military also included a one-year deployment to Iraq as a general medical officer.



“There were times when we had to do medical missions down into the middle of an insurgent area, that was always scary,” Renee said.



“There was a time where she was in danger, she wrote a letter good-bye, so it was real, it was tough,” her husband Rich said.

But through her deployment, Dr. Siegmann was able to make a huge impact on not only American soldiers, but the people of Iraq.



“I was doing medical missions where we were going into the community help with the Iraqi doctors and the Iraqi population trying to help people in the community,” Renee said.



It’s work that earned her a Bronze star.



“Proud that she was willing to go out on these missions to help the civilian population but also stressed as a parent that we have two daughters and I need you to come home,” Rich said.



Once she finally made it back home, she celebrated by running a marathon.



“I was able to train for a marathon while I was in Iraq, got back in November of 2008 and January of 2009 or so is when I ran the Disney marathon,” Renee said.



Once her military commitment ended, she decided to move back home to South Dakota. She’s been a dermatologist in Sioux Falls for 13 years now, first working solely for Sanford, but she recently got back to her military roots.



“I wanted to give that back to the veterans, so I wanted to give that back to the VA,” Renee said.



She now works at both hospitals but has a special place in her heart for serving her fellow soldiers.



“We have a shared experience, it may be different experiences, different times, different wars, but we all have a shared experience in the military,” Renee said.