RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A nurse, volunteer, firefighter and mom. Our remarkable woman in KELOLAND nominee tonight is Julia Orrock.

For years, Orrock has worked behind the scenes to support people in her community in many ways. Today is her time to shine.

In her 15 years working in intensive care, Julia Orrock has never seen people as sick as COVID-19 patients.

“You end up taking care of people that you really care about. I’ve taken care of school teachers that have taught my children or unfortunately we’ve taken care of our own caregivers in the hospital,” Julia said.

However, Orrock stepped up to the challenge.

When the pandemic began out here in western South Dakota, Julia helped to set up the specialized COVID ICU, she had to adapt to changing treatment and protocol when treating these patients, and she trained caregivers and nurses during this scary time in healthcare.”

“When I put my heart into something, I do it full force. I do not care what the ramifications are for myself, as long as I am making a difference for someone else,” Julia said.

Orrock volunteered to work only with these sick patients, because help was most definitely needed. During the pandemic, health care staff everywhere risk their lives each day to protect COVID-19 patients.

“We don’t.. you know, it’s so funny. We don’t praise each other because to us, that’s just what we do. We go in there full force and take care of our patients, sometimes we forget to take care of ourselves, and that’s something I am learning to do,” Julia said.

Nursing is not an easy job. But it never seemed to bother Orrock because of her passion with aiding those who need help.

“My mom was a single mom. She raised my sister and I, very strong woman. She was an HR director for a 13-hundred bed facility out in California. And I grew up in the church, I remember watching all the missionaries and going. And a lot of them were nurses, and that really spoke to me. I’ve always wanted to help people,” Julia said.

Julia and her husband Ken have been together for 30 years and have two sons together. Ken says Julia is not only an outstanding caregiver, but she is also a one-of-a-kind mother and wife.

“Seeing everything that she went through with COVID at the height of the crisis, I’m extremely proud of her. The fact that she battled COVID every day while we were still raising two sons,” Ken said.

Ken says his wife is one of the most caring, hard working, and determined women in his life.

“And that says a lot. She’s seen it all come through those doors but at the same time trying to keep a balance with family. She never stopped being a mom to the boys so I’ve always been extremely proud of her and now it’s her time to shine,” Ken said.

And that is not all for Julia. She continues to work at Monument Health in the Behavioral Health unit. She also is an advocate for the annual Heart Walk and the annual ALS walk. Along with many other volunteering opportunities.

“It’s just neat to see everyone come together for a common purpose,” Julia said.

Including firefighting.

“We were both on the Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department for years and to be on medical scenes with her as a volunteer firefighter and watch her take charge, give patient care. And tell these big burly firefighters what to do and how to do it, encourage them, and training them, she is built for emergency situations,” Ken said.

The story continues for Julia and her husband, as they continue to do good in the Black Hills community.

“The nurses are the heroes, and she’s my hero,” Ken said.

By sharing Julia’s story, she hopes people will continue to be kind to one another, appreciate your hardworking nurses, and live with grace.

“I think just giving yourself grace and giving others grace because you just don’t know what their story is,” Julia said.

Orrock is currently going to graduate school while working at Monument Health. She is also a business owner and received the Platinum Medallion from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Veterans Employment and Training program.