SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The beginning of April we announced the winner of the 2022 KELOLAND Remarkable Women.

Today, Julia Orrock from Rapid City was presented with a $1,000 check for her to donate to a charity of her choice.

Orrock chose the Speak Network, which is a program that helps people at risk for suicide in Rapid City and across the state.

Along with being a nurse, volunteer, firefighter and mom, she works at Monument Health in the Behavioral Health Unit.