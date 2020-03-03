Remarkable Woman Patricia Tille

In December, we asked you to nominate the remarkable women in your life for some special recognition. We received dozens of incredible nominations from all over KELOLAND.



We selected four finalists and shared three of their stories over the past few weeks. Our fourth and final Remarkable Woman nominee, Patricia Tille.



“I was born and raised in Sioux Falls and I was a female police officer back in the early days when there weren’t a lot of us and then decided I was going to go to college,” Tille said.

After serving eight years in the Sioux Falls Police Department, Patricia Tille made a major life change for her whole family.

“I was on the police force for eight years before I went to college so I was a non traditional student and had four kids while I was in college and worked full time,” Tille said.

“It was very normal for her to be playing around with trinkets at the kitchen table while she’s trying to figure out what bacteria this is,” her daughter and nominator Malissa Tille said.

Tille completed her biology degree at the University of Sioux Falls.

“I was always intrigued by microbiology, it’s one of the areas that is very hands on still to this day, and I was always fascinated in genetics, so that’s why my doctorate is in microbial genetics,” Tille said.

She went on to get a PhD in biomedical health science from the University of South Dakota School of Medicine in Vermilion.

“When she would go on the weekends the four of us would fight over who got to go with her,” Malissa Tille said.

Her daughter and nominator, Malissa Tille, says throughout her mom’s education, she also learned how to streak plates and count bacterial colonies.



“You have four little kids crawling all over the place, and you’re like mom, what is that, and she would actually take the time and show us because as she was teaching us she was actually preparing herself for her own exams,” Malissa Tille said.

“She is always willing to help us, I got her number within two days of class,” Tille’s former student Ashley Clarke said.

Tille continues to share her passion for microbiology in the classroom.

“In South Dakota, I’ve probably trained over 300 lab professionals in the last 10 years so I have students almost everywhere,” Tille said.

She now runs the masters program at the University of Cincinnati, all from her home in Sioux Falls.

“Last year I had 310 students in my microbiology class,” Tille said.

But her reach in the field of microbiology touches far more students.

“I’ve had my own text book now for about 10 years, working on the 15th edition of it, it is the top diagnostic micro book in the world, it actually is international, I have a Korean edition as well as mine here,” Tille said.

She’s a bit of a celebrity at microbiology gatherings around the country.

“When I was with her out in Philadelphia we had a kid come up and talk to me and be like, oh my gosh, your teacher is Pat Tille, do you think I could get her to sign my book?” Clarke said.

Tille is currently the chair of the National Microbiology Advisory committee, a subsidiary of the World Health organization.

“I write statements for WHO every year for critical issues in microbiology,” Tille said.

From the coronavirus, to the Ebola outbreak and SARs, Tille says microbiologists are intimately involved in the fight against many diseases.

“We’re kind of hidden, most people don’t know who we are, they know who doctors and nurses are, but they don’t realize what impact the lab people have on their diagnosis,” Tille said.

She wants laboratory students everywhere to know they can also make a remarkable difference in the world.

“It’s fun to meet students and explain that you can come from wherever and you can do things like write for the World Health Organization and write textbooks,” Tille said.

You can learn more about all of our Remarkable Women nominees during the Remarkable Women special that will air at 6:30pm on March 3. We will announce the local winner on March 6.