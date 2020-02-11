Remarkable woman Julie Becker

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In December, we asked you to nominate the remarkable women in your life for some special recognition. We received dozens of incredible nominations from all over KELOLAND. We selected four finalists and will be sharing their stories with you over the next few weeks.

The first woman to be recognized is Julie Becker of Sioux Falls.

This is the busiest season of Becker’s career.

She’s moving into a brand new building, serving even more people as the director of the St. Francis house but she still greets all of her guests by name.

“That’s kind of what my job is to show them that they have abilities. They are good people; they’ve maybe made some bad decisions or life circumstance have led them down the wrong path. I’m here to let them know that they’re valued and they’re appreciated. That’s why we call the people we serve at the St. Francis house guests because they are guests in our home,” Becker said.

Every day, Becker helps people looking for a new path in life.

“About 97 percent of our guests right now have some form of addiction. It’s not an easy path; it’s not an easy job,” Becker said.

But with a little love…

“I am here making sure that they know they have a warm, safe and sober home to live in, where they get fed well and they probably get some tough love and compassion that they haven’t had in a long time,” Becker said.

…and some hard work…

“This is not a hand out by any means; this is a hand up. They have to work for this. I’m not just going to give them a job. They need to work to get that job. I believe we walk alongside the people we serve,” Becker said.

…Becker knows transformation is possible.

“My heart and what they did for me, that brought me back, and gave me a life, and so very grateful,” former guest Dan said.

Dan now works for the St. Francis House after going through the program himself.

“Now today, Dan has been sober for four years,” Becker said.

A life forever changed thanks to this remarkable woman who continues to care.

“Giving back, she’s taught me a lot about that so far,” Kaylee Anderson said.

Anderson has worked for Becker at the St. Francis House for three years.

“She’s just always giving a helping hand to not only me, guests, staff and other people in the community,” Anderson said.

She nominated Julie for this special award.

“I think she’s an excellent example of selflessness. Not only is she known for the St. Francis House, she gives through United Way. She aides people with disabilities and finding jobs,” Becker said.

In addition to her work at the St. Francis House, Becker is constantly working to help people all over the region.

She says she’ll continue to serve…

“If we reduce the rent, so you guys can get ahead, get some debt paid off, and you guys get a nice little nest egg saved up,” Becker said.

…by cheering on every small step in the right direction.

“Even the littlest success, it could be someone being sober for 10 days. That’s the longest they’ve ever been sober in their life; that’s a success,” Becker said

You can watch our Remarkable Women nominees every Tuesday at 5 p.m. We’ll announce the local winner on March 6 and will air a Remarkable Women special on March 3.