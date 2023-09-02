We’ll keep the heat around through the Labor Day weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Many locations will warm to the 90s for highs with a couple 100s.

This will continue into tomorrow.

It’s interesting to see northeast KELOLAND with some of highest dew point temperatures as readings will be near 70 degrees this afternoon and tomorrow.

The combination of heat and humidity will give us heat index values in the 100s at times. Due to the high heat index, Heat Advisories are in effect for the weekend. Limit time outdoors and remember to stay hydrated.

Labor Day is also looking hot with highs in the 90s to near 100. BUT, with lower dew points, the heat index will not be as intense.

Rain will move into western South Dakota late on Labor Day. The best chance will be during the overnight.

Eastern KELOLAND may not see the rain until Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. It’s not a great chance, just at 20%.

Temperatures will retreat to the 80s by mid-week, but that’s still above average. Average highs by the end of the work week are in the upper 70s in eastern KELOLAND.