SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Lottery fever is simmering in the summer heat in KELOLAND. The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $660-million Thursday, the third-largest prize in the game’s history. Some people are taking their chances and buying a ticket as a long-shot hedge against rising prices.

“Want a Mega Millions today?”

“Uh, yes.”

Sylvia Hall of Sioux Falls couldn’t pass up the chance of purchasing a Mega Millions ticket at Lewis Southgate.

“Maybe I’ll get two,” Hall said.

But then, why stop at two tickets?

“No, I’ll take three.”

“Three of them?”

“Right.”

Customers are even more willing to try their luck whenever a lottery jackpot climbs past the half-billion dollar threshold.

“I think it’s just a magic number where people hear that and all of a sudden, they realize that when the money starts growing like that, it’s time to invest in some tickets there,” Lewis Customer Service Rep Dan Herold said.

A big payoff is even more appealing with inflation eating into family budgets. Paying two dollars for the chance at millions is an investment people are willing to risk if it means they could have more money to meet rising expenses.

“Right now, we all know that it’s really tough, tough times. So, I think people have a few extra dollars to spare, they’ll maybe put it towards the Mega Millions or Lotto, and with those chances to hit the big jackpot,” Lewis Assistant Store Manager Austin Westly said.

Just to show you how quickly people are snatching up their Mega Millions tickets when we first arrived at the store, the jackpot was $630-million. But within just the last few minutes, it’s already climbed to $660-million.

“That’s amazing. That’s incredible. If somebody would win that, it would be unbelievable,” Hall said.

Becoming an instant multi-millionaire would bring a lot of financial certainty during their uncertain economic times.

“Hit her big. That’s what I say. Hit her big, so hit that big jackpot and then you can share, absolutely,” Westly said.

The Mega Millions jackpot still has plenty of time to climb even higher. The drawing isn’t until Friday night. But here’s the cold dose of reality: your odds of winning the jackpot are just one in 302-million.