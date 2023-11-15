SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of the Sioux Falls-based rock band Wakefield are putting together a tribute show called Reliving Rush, a tribute to the Canadian 70s and 80s rock band Rush.

The band has been planning the set since 2020 and are members are excited to finally share their musical talents and benefit Sioux Falls military veterans.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For as long as he can remember, Jeff ‘Rev’ Koller has dreamed of playing in a “Rush” tribute band. “Ever since I was a kid growing up doing a Rush tribute would be the ultimate thing for practically any drummer in the world,” said Koller, the drummer for Reliving Rush.

Koller isn’t alone.

“We just fell in love with them and thought they were kind of the epitome of what a rock musician is supposed to be and so we just fell in love with Rush,” said Evan Jones, keyboards for Reliving Rush.

Guitarist Geoff Gunderson got the idea to form a tribute group after the death of Rush’s drummer Neil Peart in January 2020.

The members of Reliving Rush will debut their set this Saturday in Sioux City and say recreating Rush’s music is no easy feat.

“It’s intricate music-wise, very intense detailed, music and secondly they had a sound that only they could do,” said Koller.

The band is partnering with the Sioux Falls Military Alliance where half of the proceeds will be donated to veterans.

“I just want to have an awesome show that years from now I’m going to look back on with a smile on my face,” said Gunderson. “It’s not to put money in our pockets but so we can partner with a good cause, get an awesome venue and hopefully get a lot of people there it’s going to be a great time.”

The band will perform on November 30 at The Military Heritage Alliance. Click here for ticket information.