1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Long Lake, SD St. James Lutheran Church Leola, SD and Salem Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Lon

Religious leaders react to proposed split of United Methodist Church

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The issue of gay marriage and gay clergy could lead to a split among members of the United Methodist Church. Leaders are proposing the create of a new conservative denomination to help bridge divisions among Methodists over LGBTQ rights.

But some members of the clergy, including a pastor in Wisconsin, don’t believe the split is necessary.

“People need to come together, they need to discuss things rationally and come to an equitable solution,” Pastor Lynne Hines-Levy, Summerfield United Methodist Church of Wisconsin said.

Religious leaders will vote on the split during the church’s general conference in May.

Hear from local religious leaders about this developing story, tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests