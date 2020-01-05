Religious leaders react to proposed split of United Methodist Church

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The issue of gay marriage and gay clergy could lead to a split among members of the United Methodist Church. Leaders are proposing the create of a new conservative denomination to help bridge divisions among Methodists over LGBTQ rights.

But some members of the clergy, including a pastor in Wisconsin, don’t believe the split is necessary.

“People need to come together, they need to discuss things rationally and come to an equitable solution,” Pastor Lynne Hines-Levy, Summerfield United Methodist Church of Wisconsin said.

Religious leaders will vote on the split during the church’s general conference in May.

Hear from local religious leaders about this developing story, tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News.