Religious leaders in KELOLAND discuss the latest proposal on LGBTQ+ rights in the United Methodist Church

SIOUX FALLS AND VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – Inclusion of the LGBTQ plus community in the United Methodist Church is far from a new topic of discussion for the church leaders. On Friday, a proposal was announced by the church about that topic that could split the denomination, but no official decision will be made until May.

Up for discussion for the United Methodist Church when they meet for their general conference in May will be the rights of LGBTQ plus members within their church.

“And delegates from all over the world, representing 13 million people will come together to vote on other pieces of legislation and how we want to live and exist as a United Methodist Church,” Pastor Nicole Clade of the First United Methodist Church in Vermillion said.

Nine pieces of legislation are already scheduled to be discussed, but a tenth one might be added due to a proposal made by 16 leaders on Friday. That proposal calls for a split of the denomination by creating a new traditional denomination with more conservative views on the LGBTQ plus community.

No official decision can be voted on until May.

“Those 16 leaders don’t have the authority to actually make the decision for the United Methodist Church,” Jennifer Larsen, lay member with First UMC Sioux Falls, said.

Right now, the debates regarding LGBTQ plus rights in the church are centered around language in the Book of Discipline that some people want removed. The Book of Discipline guides the church. The church also has prohibitions towards pastors performing same-sex marriage or being a member of the LGBTQ plus community themselves.

“We certainly all agree that we very much welcome all LGBTQ persons into our churches and want to share the word of God with them,” Larsen said.

Clade is the pastor for the First United Methodist Church in Vermillion, which is the only church in both South and North Dakota that’s a part of the Reconciling Ministries Network. Clade said this means they stand with their LGBTQ plus persons and advocate for basic human rights.

“Not all Methodist churches believe the same thing. There is hope and peace and liberation to be found. And it’s not going to be found in the structures of this world and things that are created by humans, but it will be found in the love of God shown through the community of people,” Clade said.

Clade says this discussion has been happening since 2016, when the last general conference tried to find a solution. However, at a specially called session in February of 2019, a traditional plan was passed that tightened the wording about LGBTQ plus rights in the church.

The general conference in May will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota.