BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — In addition to our physical health, the pandemic has had a huge impact on our mental health. That’s especially true for kids.

The Brookings Mental Health Coalition is offering a free online drawing course. The projects are designed to be easy for kids to do, but also teach them the skills of sketching.

Starting Tuesday, kids across the state can take a mental health art break, with a zoom drawing course.

“These past two and a half years have been hard. We know that we are looking for and desiring things for us to just kind of take that break, take a mental health break and kind of relax. We know that youth especially those in our smaller communities don’t have after school programs that provide this kind of programming,” said Ashley Ragsdale, Director of the Brookings Arts Council.

“When we think about mental health and just you know, feeling like ourselves, a lot of things it can be exploring new opportunities and so for some they’ve never maybe done art and these classes are a way to kind of tip their toe into that and try something,” said Heidi Gullickson, executive director at the Brookings Area United Way and member of the mental health coalition.

These classes are free and opened to the public, all you need is a piece of paper and a pencil.

“Art is something that’s for everybody, you don’t have to be great at drawing to take these classes. Our instructor will walk you through step by step,” said Ragsdale.

They encourage kids to just give the class a try.

“One of the ways we can count this as a successful program and just initiative is really just for folks to give it a try. this might be one more way that they can feel comfortable with themselves and what’s happening in the world and just give it a shot and maybe find a new passion,” said Gullickson.

The course begins Tuesday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. and will last around 45 minutes. There will be a new lesson every Tuesday throughout the month of March.

For more information, click here.