SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — There is now a fund set up to help the people in Spearfish impacted by recent flash flooding.

You can make a donation to the Spearfish Flood Relief 2023 Fund through the Spearfish Community Foundation.

You can make a check out to SD Community Foundation and mail it to the Spearfish Community Foundation.

You can also drop off donations at Spearfish City Hall.