SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group in Sioux Falls is helping to comfort and support to those grieving.

Hundreds of people gathered in Sertoma Park Tuesday night for Asera Care’s “A Butterfly to remember.” Guests released butterflies in memory of lost loved ones. It was a time for sharing stories, emotions and coming together.

Janet Clark-Jones lost her father to lung cancer last year. She not only released a butterfly in his honor, but also shared her story with others.

“We are not alone. A lot of times you feel alone, because we are very sad and grieving in our loss, but we are not alone,” said Clark-Jones.

Throughout the event, 1,500 butterflies were released in memory of lost loved ones.

“It’s magical. It’s absolutely magical, you know, to have those butterflies flying and carrying your well wishes and your secrets to your loved ones in heaven,” said Holly Hines, Director of Hospice Operations for Asera Care.

“It can be very spiritual and very tender but holding this very fragile piece of God’s creation and then letting it go and watching it. We know it’s come from a caterpillar in a cocoon stage and all of that, but it’s symbolic of just the spirit expanding and flying,” said Clark-Jones.

Going through all the emotions and releasing some with these beautiful butterflies.

“Grief, it’s hard, you go through so many emotions, it’s a process, and it’s not something you go in days in weeks, you go through it in months and years and you have to find a way to let go and to move on and this is just part of that process,” said Hines.

“What I hope that people take away tonight is that it’s not too late to express love for their loved one that’s already passed on,” said Clark-Jones.

This was the first time they have been able to host this event since the start of the pandemic, but it is something they plan to continue for future years.