Releases increased at Gavins Point Dam

OMAHA, Neb. (KELO) — Preparations continue for 2020 spring flooding.

On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced releases at Gavins Point Dam in Yankton would be increased from 30,000 cubic feet per second to 35,000 CFS. The normal winter releases are between 12,000 and 17,000 cfs.

“All water from 2019 emptied from the System in late January. The higher-than-average winter releases from Gavins Point will allow us to maintain more flood storage for a longer period,” John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division said in a news release.

Officials are projecting high releases throughout the rest of winter.

The Corps said the potential for above normal runoff along with above normal stages on many uncontrolled rivers, creaks and streams that join the MIssouri River after the dam increases potential for flooding south of Omaha.