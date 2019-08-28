Regulators hold hearing on disputed uranium mine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Federal regulators are holding a hearing on a South Dakota uranium mine proposal that could help resolve a long-running dispute over the potential impact on places of Native American cultural, historical and religious significance.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe argues federal regulators haven’t done enough to study the potential effects of the mine near Edgemont on Native American burials, artifacts and other cultural sites within the project’s boundaries.

The hearing before the federal Atomic Safety and Licensing Board in Rapid City that began Wednesday could last through Friday. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission contends regulators have done everything within their power to study the potential impacts on tribal cultural resources. The company proposing the mine, Powertech, agrees.

If the board sides with the regulators and Powertech, the last remaining hurdle for an NRC license would be resolved.

