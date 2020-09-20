Registration open for 5th Annual South Dakota Salutes event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A free shooting competition at the end of the month is a big thank you to local first responders and military personnel. South Dakota Salutes is entering its fifth year of honoring local heroes.

South Dakota Salutes is set for September 28-29 at Hunters Pointe. The free shooting competition provides a few days of camaraderie for first responders and military personnel.

“It’s a shooting competition event. It’s a way to invite law enforcement, EMTs, firefighters, military folks, all the first responders who do so much for us in society to have a day for them to come out and participate in shooting competitions just as a way to say thank you for what they do,” Korsten said.

Scott Korsten helps organize the event that features rifle and pistol challenges along with sporting clays. He says it means a lot to make a positive impact on the lives of local heroes.

“Every year we can look at it and say well, this year is tough. They’re all tough. We’re just so thankful that we’ve got men and women out there that are taking care of us,” Korsten said.

Captain Joe Bosman has been with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years and is grateful for the recognition.

“It’s really meaningful to us to see the level of appreciation and support that South Dakota Salutes offers to us first responders. There’s many times that we go together on calls as first responders that are very tough and challenging and this event gives us time to unwind and relax. Just have a good time and enjoy ourselves,” Bosman said.

On top of the competition, the organization helps families who lose a loved one in service to their community.

“When anyone loses their life, which is a tragedy, but loses their life while in service, we cut a check for $10,000 to the family within a couple of days. It’s really just to bridge that financial uncertainty at a time when their world has been turned upside down,” Korsten said.

Serving the first responders who are protecting South Dakota residents.