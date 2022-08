SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A registered sex offender from Madison, South Dakota is back behind bars, facing new state and federal child pornography charges.

Trenton Anderson

According to court documents, 24-year-old Trenton Anderson has been accessing illegal images through an app called Kik messenger.

According to South Dakota’s sex offender registry, Anderson’s past crime happened while he was in the military in Louisiana.

In 2019, he was court marshaled for the attempted sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl.