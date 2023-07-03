SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A registered sex offender is in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of offering children candy to get into his car.

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Skylar Coleman at his apartment Sunday morning, thanks in part to pictures taken by the kids.

On Saturday afternoon, a 7-year-old and some friends walked to their neighborhood store and were approached by a man they didn’t know.

“So sometime in the afternoon, there was a guy that bought some candy, put it in the back of his vehicle, and basically told the kids, Hey, if you want some candy, get in my vehicle and I’ll give you a ride home.” Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

The kids not only refused to get into his car, some of them took pictures of the man with their phones.

Those pictures were eventually sent to investigators.

“Another call came in that the same man had been approaching the same kids again, or at least the same seven-year-old. And that was, again, near Mercados,” Clemens said.

This time, the man took off running, leaving his car behind.

“And so officers were able to use the pictures and the vehicle information to figure out who he was,” Clemens said.

On Sunday morning, officers arrested 31-year-old Skylar Coleman. He’s listed on the South Dakota sex offender registry for a crime involving a child in Michigan.

He’s also on active parole. His recent convictions include domestic abuse and failing to register as a sex offender.

In November, a judge gave him a two-year suspended sentence in his most recent abuse case, meaning he could stay out of prison as long as he stayed out of trouble.

This past weekend, police say both kids and their parents did the right thing by reporting what happened.

“We’re just fortunate that, you know, the kid, none of the kids got out of the car with them because I mean, we can speculate all we want, but we don’t know what what the guy would have done if he would have given them a ride home or if something else would have happened, you know,” Clemens said.

In this most recent case, Coleman is charged with enticement of a child.