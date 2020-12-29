Region’s precipitation well behind last year’s totals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Precipitation took a back seat this year as many locations will end up with a foot to almost two feet less than last year.

Today’s snow will just add to the precip amounts across KELOLAND. While some will get more than others today, we’ll all end with a lot less than last year.

This graphic compares our precipitation this year compared to the climate average and last year.

Not only are we below our climate average by three and a half to ten inches, but we’re well behind our precipitation from last year. Almost by two feet in Sioux Falls.

This year has been a big change from the past two as we’ve been dealing with too much water. Some will argue the snow today is too much as it creates travel problems not only by car but by foot as well.

Once this system leaves, we’ll start the new year dry and I don’t foresee any precipitation returning anytime soon.