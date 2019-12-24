Regional Health receives $300,000 from Children Miracle Network donations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — $300,000, that’s how much the Children’s Miracle Network is donating to Rapid City’s Regional Health. The money will go towards the latest technology to support the hospital’s youngest patients.

Children’s Miracle Network takes donations year-round from the community.

“100 percent of the money raised here stays here and the impact from the Children’s Miracle Network Foundation is really seen in this area daily,” Shawn Powers, Program Manager for Children’s Miracle Network at Regional Health, said.

Because of that fundraising, Regional Health is now able to update its outdated equipment.

“So when you think about little tiny, tiny babies sometimes 3 pound babies, they have to have a special bed and that bed is called a giraffe warmer, and so we have been able to purchase several giraffe warmers to care for these little tiny infants all the way up to probably a month old,” Kamela Johnson, Director of Women’s and Childrens at Rapid City Regional Health Hospital, said.

Staff will also be able to use a new ultrasound system.

“That ultra sound will be able to provide that practitioner, that nurse with the ability to see the veins and to see the lines to get them nutrition and fluids,” Johnson said.

SYDNEY THORSON: “The Children’s Miracle Network donations support nurses who care for patients of all ages, newborns to teenagers.”

“It’s when something big like this happens that we have a nice story to share to let the people in the community know how much of difference they are making through their support of Children’s Miracle Network,” Powers said.

That isn’t the only update going on for Regional Health. Beginning January 1st, the hospital will change names and be known as Monument Health.