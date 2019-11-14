Regional Health changing names to Monument Health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In January 2020, Rapid City-based Regional Health will change its name to Monument Health.

The healthcare system announced the change and debuted a new logo on Thursday afternoon. Along with the name change, Monument Health is planning to join the Mayo Clinic Care Network, a group of hospitals vetted by Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic. Physicians will be granted access to Mayos knowledge, expertise and resources.

Monument Health employs 4,500 physicians in 20 different western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming communities.