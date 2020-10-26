Region sees first notable snowfall of the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls saw its first notable snowfall of the season this weekend, and people were digging out Sunday.

KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt spoke with Sioux Falls residents who were clearing snow from their properties Sunday afternoon.

One resident used a leaf blower to move the snow Sunday morning because it was so light. However, another person, Rich Petersen, had his snow blower out Sunday afternoon.

“This morning it just blew everywhere,” Petersen. “But now that it’s wet, you saw how hard it was just to get to the end of the driveway. I still remember in ’91 when we got all that Halloween snow, that was bad. I like snow. I like to get out and blow snow and do stuff, but a lot of people don’t like to get out.”

