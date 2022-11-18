YANKTON, S.D. (KELO)– A Yankton musician has regained his voice after a battle with cancer.

Last year, musician Shawn Coles was diagnosed with stage four cancer, which threatened both his voice and his life. But now he’s on the road to returning back to the stage.

Music is a lifelong passion for performer Shawn Coles.

“For quite a while, that was all I did. I just play music and of course work odd jobs here and there and do things like that, but primarily yeah music has always been my passion,” said Coles.

But last year, he was afraid he would never sing again, after a surgery related to cancer paralyzed one of his vocal cords.

“It’s one of my passions and when my vocal cords were messed up, I really just sort of gave up on it on everything. And when it slowly started coming back, I was ready,” said Coles.

This weekend, he will make his comeback by playing at Muddy Mo’s Coffee House in Yankton, surrounded by those who have supported him on this journey.

“The community of Yankton is just amazing. How people rally together and help each other out is always been this way, it always will be that way, that wow, we are blessed,” said Coles.

“It’s an amazing feeling to know that Shawn is going to be playing on Saturday night because you know living in a small town, you kind of celebrate great times with people and also hold their hands through the rough patches, so it’s really good to feel like we are on the other side of that and we are going to be celebrating with him,” said Katie Hunhoff, owner of Muddy Mo’s Coffee House.

Coles is nervous, but excited to be returning to his passion and sharing it with the community.

“Just seeing faces, and hopefully putting smiles on them,” said Coles.

The performance will begin at 6:30 Saturday evening.