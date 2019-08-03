Refugee Congress meets in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Refugee Congress members in Sioux Falls joined more than 40 organizations across the nation in support of refugee settlement in the United States.

According to Politico, in July the Trump administration proposed a near-shutdown of the refugee program that would cut the number of refugee admissions into the country to nearly zero.

Refugee Congress is an advocacy organization started by refugees, for refugees.

Saturday, they held gatherings in eight different states, including South Dakota, to rise against this proposal.

“Together with our Rise for Refuge partners, we call on this Administration to: save the Refugee Resettlement Program, halt all attempts to block requests from individuals seeking asylum at our southern border,” Refugee Congress Board Member Clara Hart said.

The proclamation also called for the end of child and family detention, withdraw support for deportations and detention at the border and to protect refugee and immigrant families from prolonged separation.

