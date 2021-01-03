Reflecting on 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Ringing in a new year can often leave people reflecting on all that happened in the 12 preceding months. And with 2020, there was no shortage of events to look back on.

From a global pandemic changing the way we live to racial tensions changing the way we see the world, 2020 was a busy year, to say the least.

People learned about working from home and parents became teachers as we all watched COVID-19 impact communities. Then the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis brought up discussions on racism and law enforcement. Sioux Falls was no stranger to any of that.

“So many challenges this past year, it’s hard to pick out just one or two because it was just a cacophony of things that made this a challenging year. But I think, for me, one of the biggest challenges was trying to retain unity in our community and our city despite the political division and racial tensions that we experienced. And obviously, the many different opinions on how to deal with the coronavirus, all those created a lot of fractures and divisions in the community,” Sioux Falls mayor Paul Tenhaken said.