SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s about to get even busier at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

That’s because litter season is just starting, a time when more pups and kittens are being taken in.

“We would love to see as many animals get out as quickly as possible because they’re going to keep coming in,” Executive director James Oppeneheimer said.

You can help by adopting an animal now for a reduced price thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event.

Starting May 1st, dogs are $50 and cats and kittens are $20.

“That way, they have more money to go towards leashes and collars or supplies for the new animal they’re bringing home,” Front office manager Emily Adkins said.

Puppies are not included in the reduced adoption fees.

The Humane Society is trying to adopt out at least 130 animals over the next two weeks.

“It’s way better for the animal’s health not to be in the shelter. A shelter is like a day care where all the animals share their germs, even though we have high expectations for our cleaning policies, kennel cough and feline upper respiratory infection are so very common and it’s affecting a lot of our animals right now,” Adkins said.

A lengthy stay at a shelter can also affect an animal’s behavior.

“Their quality of life is going to be better with a family. If you want a companion, now is a great time to get it,” Oppenheimer said.

The adoption event runs through the 15th.

To fill out an adoption application, head to the Humane Society’s website.

You’ll also find a detour map as construction continues on Benson Road near the Shelter.