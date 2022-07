IPSWITCH, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Sunday afternoon south of Ipswich has been identified.

Preliminary crash information shows that 53-year-old Michael Rothacker Sr., of Redfield, was traveling northbound on South Dakota Highway 45 when the vehicle rolled into the west ditch and started on fire.

Rothacker was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.