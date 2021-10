RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are battling a fire near the Red Shirt community near the Oglala Lakota and Custer County line.

Authorities say it has burned about 650 acres so far and fire crews have stopped the fire’s forward progress. Air support was used to help slow the fire Tuesday afternoon.

A portion of Highway 40 had to be closed to traffic.

Crews say the smoke can be seen for several miles.