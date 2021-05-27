Red Rock Bar & Grill hosting steak cookoff this weekend

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Beef is big business in South Dakota, and the state is set to host a Steak Cookoff Association event.

Competitors will put their skills to the test this Sunday at Red Rock Bar & Grill near Brandon.

Individuals, or teams or any size, will attempt to cook a ribeye steak to a perfect medium temperature. The entry fee is $150, with the 36 grill masters supplying everything except the meat.

“You don’t need a big truck with a big trailer like you do in a competitive BBQ situation, it’s a grill, a table, a cooler and a canopy and you’re ready to go. Very easy to do and a very low barrier to entry,” PrairieFire Steak Cookoff founder, Mark Noordsy said.

There will be two separate competitions, with a top prize of $1,000 for each cookoff. The steak selection process begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

