SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wicket, the elderly red panda who lived at the Great Plains Zoo, has died, officials said on the zoo’s Facebook page.

Wicket has lived at the zoo since 2009. He was born in 2007 at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute.

Red pandas typically live up to 10 years in the wild and 15 in human care. The zoo veterinary staff “made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him” because of age-related factors, the Facebook post said.

Wicket loved grapes and honey balls. He was an outdoor lover. He refused to go indoors even in extreme weather, officials said. Wicket could often be seen napping with his legs and tail dangling down or in the straw in front of the window.

Wicket, a red panda at the Great Plains Zoo. Staff said in a Facebook post the panda has died.

Popular with guests and and staff, Wicket also gained national attention as part of CNN’s Great Big Story in 2016.

The zoo has two other red pandas, Oliver and Roji who were Wicket’s neighbors.