Red Flag Warning issued for parts of the Black Hills

KELOLAND News

It’s hard to believe with all of this year’s rain and recent snow, but there is a Red Flag Warning in the parts of the Black Hills.

Wildfires aren’t unusual this time of year.

This is a picture of the Cottonwood Fire, which was three years ago today.

The Rapid City Fire Department posted this on social media reminding everyone to be careful.

