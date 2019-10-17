Red Flag Warning issued for parts of the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A program that helps feed people, including seniors and people with disabilities, now needs your help.

Active Generations is looking for more volunteer drivers for the Meals on Wheels program.

A crew packs and loads the meals into vehicles so they can be delivered for lunchtime.

Ricky Anderberg is an employee at Active Generations, but sometimes she gets behind the wheel for a route.

On Thursday, she dropped off meals at 14 homes and apartments.

Active Generations Nutrition Director Rebecca Behnke estimates there are roughly 400 volunteer drivers right now.

That may sound like a decent number, but it doesn't always stretch very far.

"People are busy. People have lives and so the more we have in our pool to help serve meals, the more people can get fed," Active Generations Nutrition Director Rebecca Behnke said.

She wants to double the number of volunteers.

That would help the 30 plus people who could be on a waiting list at any given time.

"We want to get those meals out to them, but unfortunately we don't have enough drivers to distribute those throughout the city of Sioux Falls," Behnke said.

Anderberg says she might be the only person some people on her route see during the day.

"These people can't get out and get a meal for themselves, and if they get a meal for themselves, it's not always the best meal. You can only have so many peanut butter and jelly sandwiches," Ricky Anderberg said.

But with more volunteers, more people will get the meals they need.

If you want to be a volunteer driver, you can call Active Generations at 605-336-6722 and let them know you want to fill out an application.