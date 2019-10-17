Red Flag Warning issued for parts of the Black Hills

It’s hard to believe with all of this year’s rain and recent snow, but there is a Red Flag Warning in the parts of the Black Hills.
Wildfires aren’t unusual this time of year.
This is a picture of the Cottonwood Fire, which was three years ago today.
The Rapid City Fire Department posted this on social media reminding everyone to be careful.
Elevated fire danger and #RedFlagWarning for areas south & west of the Black Hills. This is a photo of the Cottonwood Fire that continued to burn on this date in 2016. Don't let the cool weather and snow last week fool you. Please continue to be careful with sources of ignition. pic.twitter.com/PMxqE0tXU6— Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) October 17, 2019