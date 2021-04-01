Red Flag Warning issued as crews fight fires in western South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews have been working to contain the wildfires in western South Dakota for four days now.

On Monday, March 29, firefighters were called to the area west of Rapid City for a wildfire rapidly spreading. Strong winds and dry weather conditions have contributed to multiple fires spreading in the western part of the state.

More than 400 homes have been evacuated this week due to fire danger. Most of the people who had to evacuate because of the Schroeder Fire near Rapid City will be allowed to return home on Thursday.

West Highway 44 will also be re-opened to traffic. However, authorities say the Nameless Cave and Cleghorn Canyon areas will remain closed and will be re-evaluated tomorrow morning.

S.D. Hwy 44 reopened west of Rapid City (4/1/21)



Officials say there are still active fires in the area. SDDOT asks traveling public to reduce speeds in active fire zones.



Please be alert to fire-fighting equipment traveling on Hwy 44. https://t.co/FyYGdFQ60e or dial 511 — SDDOT (@SouthDakotaDOT) April 1, 2021

The scattered smoke in this picture is from hot spots that could potentially spark up again under the current conditions.



Overnight, fire fighters worked to extinguish any hot spots near structures. So far, crews have contained 47-percent of the fire, which has burned nearly 22-hundred acres.

Most of South Dakota is under a Red Flag Warning through Thursday evening. Low humidity and strong winds are contributing factors.

Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest updates on the fires in western South Dakota, including the Schroeder Fire in Rapid City.