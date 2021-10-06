Red Flag Warning issued as Auburn Fire burns at 974 acres, 50-percent contained

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters are on their third day of battling a fire that’s burning north of Rapid City.

First reported around 1:30 p.m. MDT Monday, the Auburn Fire is now 50-percent contained. Officials estimate it has grown to 974 acres.

Overnight, firefighters worked to put out two new starts north of the fire area. According to the Great Plains Fire Information website, one fire was estimated at 10 acres, while a second fire was roughly 35 acres.

On Wednesday, a Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. MDT. Strong wind gusts and low humidity will be a concern for firefighters, officials say.

Crews are continuing to work to secure the fireline by reinforcing containment lines and mopping up hotspots. Aircrafts will continue to assist ground crews.

