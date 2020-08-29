Red Cross ‘rookie’ from South Dakota joins hurricane relief effort in Louisiana

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman left for Louisiana Friday to help families impacted by Hurricane Laura. It’s a baptism-by-fire for this newcomer to the American Red Cross who’s going on her first disaster deployment.

The devastation caused by Hurricane Laura has prompted Rebecca Giddens to respond to an immediate call to action.

“There was a need and I have the training needed for this position, so I jumped at the chance,” Giddens said.

Giddens is the Red Cross Disaster Program Manager for Eastern South Dakota, a job she’s held for less than a year. Not knowing what to expect when she’s in Louisiana weighs on her mind.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous, a little anxious. I don’t know exactly what to expect since I’ve never deployed before, obviously those are running through my head, but I know I’ve been trained well,” Giddens said.

Giddens will serve as a staff ambassador in Louisiana, making sure Red Cross volunteers have everything they need to carry out their disaster duties.

“I will be working primarily with incoming volunteers making sure they get settled, they know where they need to go, what their job is, in-processing them, making sure they have a place to stay while they’re there,” Giddens said.

The Red Cross office here in Sioux Falls has been closed during the pandemic so volunteers and staffers, like Giddens, have had to do all their disaster response training virtually.

“We’ve become masters at using Zoom and Teams through Microsoft Office products and people have been receptive to that. We’ve made sure that we’re still connected with them that way and we don’t want anyone to think that they don’t have the proper training before they deploy to a disaster,” Eastern South Dakota Chapter of the American Red Cross Executive Director Patty Brooks said.

Giddens will start her assignment in Baton Rouge, but the fluid nature of the response efforts requires her to be flexible and willing to shift gears wherever that may take her. Such are the demands of an important mission of mercy to help families who’ve lost so much.

“My heart goes out to all the people that are having to deal with the destruction and devastation,” Giddens said.

Social distancing is part of the relief effort as the Red Cross has set up several smaller shelters instead of putting people in large auditoriums, where the coronavirus could spread.

A Red Cross volunteer from Redfield also left for Louisiana Friday.

If you’d like to donate to the Red Cross relief effort, click here