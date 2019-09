SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — The Red Cross moves fast. The emergency shelter was manned starting at 2 a.m.

Several people are staying there now and volunteers say anyone is welcome.

Red Cross shelter volunteer Tom Henley says, “we have power, we have water, we have some shower facilities that are available. We have snacks that we can provide. Lots to sleep on and a blanket to cover up with.”

The shelter will remain open 24/7 for as long as needed.