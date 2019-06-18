Red Cross moves to new location in Sioux Falls
The Eastern South Dakota Chapter of the Red Cross is moving into a new location in Sioux Falls.
The organization will close its office along West Avenue and move into a building at the intersection of East 57th Street and Southeastern.
Staff will start moving this summer.
The Red Cross says this will allow staff to streamline operations and cut costs.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
