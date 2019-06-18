Local News

Red Cross moves to new location in Sioux Falls

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 08:07 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 08:07 PM CDT

The Eastern South Dakota Chapter of the Red Cross is moving into a new location in Sioux Falls.

The organization will close its office along West Avenue and move into a building at the intersection of East 57th Street and Southeastern.

Staff will start moving this summer.

The Red Cross says this will allow staff to streamline operations and cut costs.
 

