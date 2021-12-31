Recycling over the holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holidays may be coming to a close, but the season isn’t over at Millennium Recycling.

The Sioux Falls single stream recycling business continues to see holiday-related material coming in.

Millenium Recycling sees an uptick in material coming in this time of year.

“We see a lot of cardboard boxes, a lot of people having their stuff ordered in this year. We see a lot of stuff that shouldn’t be in recycling as well, things related to the holidays,” Millennium Recycling operations manager Jonathan Cisar said.

For example, Christmas lights, something that comes in year-round, can’t be accepted at Millenium Recycling.

“They get tangled up in our machine and they’re a big headache for all of us,” Cisar said.

Wondering about wrapping paper?

“I always like to do the rip test. When you’re talking about wrapping paper, if someone’s wondering if wrapping paper can be recycled a lot of the ones that have a foil coating or a plastic-y coating will not rip easy, whereas the ones that are made of paper, if you do a little rip test and it easily rips you can quickly tell if you can recycle that or not,” Millennium Recycling marketing and education director Marissa Begley said.

Styrofoam, ribbons, and bows should also be left out of your recycling bin.

“Wishful recycling is not helpful. So, if somebody looks at something and say, ‘I don’t know, maybe it’s recyclable,’ and put it in the bin, it’s not helping anybody because we’re going to throw it away or wherever it goes to, they’re going to have to throw it away,” Cisar said.

Pager bags and cards as well as plastic and glass bottles are good to go for your recycling bin.

