SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Students at Horizon Elementary are creating crayons for a good cause.

Kids of all ages are coming together to turn broken crayons into fun-shaped new ones to raise money for the Horizons Cares Fund, benefiting families of students and staff in need.

Kids are hard at work in the “Crayon Factory” this week.

“We have a bunch of different stations set up in the room, so we are peeling, sorting, smashing, filling molds, melting crayons, packaging crayons, we have all the kids involved in all the steps,” said Sarah Hansen, Junior Kindergarten teacher.

In just the first day, students raised $400 to help those in need within the school.

“I think it’s going to make an awesome impact on those who need it. I mean as teachers I mean our whole hearts are based around helping others and caring for others and this is such a small thing that we can do that I think is just going to have a huge impact on those families,” said Kiley Neilsen, Kindergarten teacher.

Not only are they teaching kids the importance of helping others, they are getting the chance to collaborate with students in different grades.

“Its very chaotic, but it’s fun because they just have a lot of questions and its fun to answer them,” said Rylie Condon, 5th grader.

Learning to be mentors while creating fun crayons for a cause.

“My favorite part is just kind of like getting to help them and its kind of like fun because you get to know the kindergarteners better and like what they like to do and that kind of stuff,” said Jayla Mcintyre, 5th grader.

“Seeing how like they all work together, getting to know them better,” said Adelyn Degraff, 5th grader.

“Right now we have our 5th graders paired with our junior kindergarteners to do the packaging portion so they are helping to make sure we have the right portion, the right number of crayons, that they are facing the same direction, its just been so neat to watch those big kids take on that leadership role,” said Hansen.

You can donate your used, broken, or crayons to Horizon Elementary any day this week between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. If you are interested in purchasing some crayons, or just making a donation, you can find more information on the school’s Facebook page.