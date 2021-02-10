Recreational marijuana supporters were told not to go forward with amendment in 2019

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Recreational marijuana supporters were warned not to move forward with Amendment A more than a year before a judge ruled it was void.

Just like supporters of any amendment or ballot measure, the group behind Amendment A submitted the text to the Legislative Research Council back in 2019. Groups are required to do that before gathering signatures.

It’s the LRC’s job to provide guidance. The goal is to make sure amendments and ballot measures are written so that they can successfully take effect.

When the LRC responded to Amendment A supporters in May of 2019, the LRC recommended the proposal be re-written so that it would amend South Dakota law rather than the constitution.

