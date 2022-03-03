PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Senate Bill 3, a bill which sought to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use in South Dakota seemingly met its final end on the House floor Thursday.

SB 3 was successfully guided through a Senate committee, before passing the Senate at large by a single vote. Upon reaching the House State Affairs Committee, it was swiftly killed in an 8-3 vote, before being resurrected via smoke-out; a maneuver that recalls the bill from committee to the chamber at large.

On Thursday, the bill was discussed in the House, with representatives Jamison (R-Sioux Falls), Aylward (R-Harrisburg) and Otten (R-Lennox) speaking in favor of placing the bill on the calendar for debate.

Ultimately, the bill which required a simple majority to be calendared failed at the hands of 28-40-2 vote.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, petitions are circulating for a 2022 ballot question for an initiated measure legalizing the possession, use and distribution of marijuana.